Bank of East Asia
(OTCPK:BKEAY)
1.39
00
At close: May 25
1.60
0.2100[15.11%]
After Hours: 9:21AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.36 - 2.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.7B
Vol / Avg.- / 2.3K
Mkt Cap3.7B
P/E7.13
50d Avg. Price1.44
Div / Yield0.09/6.44%
Payout Ratio38.56
EPS-
Total Float-

Bank of East Asia (OTC:BKEAY), Dividends

Bank of East Asia issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bank of East Asia generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.64%

Annual Dividend

$0.1300

Last Dividend

Sep 13, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bank of East Asia Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bank of East Asia (BKEAY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of East Asia. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on October 22, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Bank of East Asia (BKEAY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of East Asia (BKEAY). The last dividend payout was on October 22, 2018 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next Bank of East Asia (BKEAY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of East Asia (BKEAY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on October 22, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bank of East Asia (OTCPK:BKEAY)?
A

Bank of East Asia has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Bank of East Asia (BKEAY) was $0.06 and was paid out next on October 22, 2018.

