QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 1.81
Mkt Cap
2.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
16.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
BlockchainK2 Corp currently operates as a holding company that invests in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors. It has invested in separate ventures: Amplify Games Inc; iRecover Inc; and RealBlocks. It also holds an interest in Sobe Organics Inc which distributes a broad line of CBD infused products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BlockchainK2 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlockchainK2 (BIDCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlockchainK2 (OTCQB: BIDCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlockchainK2's (BIDCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlockchainK2.

Q

What is the target price for BlockchainK2 (BIDCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BlockchainK2

Q

Current Stock Price for BlockchainK2 (BIDCF)?

A

The stock price for BlockchainK2 (OTCQB: BIDCF) is $0.1269 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:00:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlockchainK2 (BIDCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BlockchainK2.

Q

When is BlockchainK2 (OTCQB:BIDCF) reporting earnings?

A

BlockchainK2 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlockchainK2 (BIDCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlockchainK2.

Q

What sector and industry does BlockchainK2 (BIDCF) operate in?

A

BlockchainK2 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.