There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
BG Medicine Inc manufacture and sell diagnostic products that are used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. It distributes its products such as BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

BG Medicine Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BG Medicine (BGMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BG Medicine (OTCEM: BGMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BG Medicine's (BGMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BG Medicine.

Q

What is the target price for BG Medicine (BGMD) stock?

A

The latest price target for BG Medicine (OTCEM: BGMD) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on November 13, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BGMD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BG Medicine (BGMD)?

A

The stock price for BG Medicine (OTCEM: BGMD) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 14:30:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BG Medicine (BGMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BG Medicine.

Q

When is BG Medicine (OTCEM:BGMD) reporting earnings?

A

BG Medicine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BG Medicine (BGMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BG Medicine.

Q

What sector and industry does BG Medicine (BGMD) operate in?

A

BG Medicine is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.