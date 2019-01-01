BG Medicine Inc manufacture and sell diagnostic products that are used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. It distributes its products such as BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.