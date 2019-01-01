|Date
There are no as such competitors for BG Medicine.
The latest price target for BG Medicine (OTCEM: BGMD) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on November 13, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BGMD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BG Medicine (OTCEM: BGMD) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 14:30:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BG Medicine.
BG Medicine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for BG Medicine.
BG Medicine is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.