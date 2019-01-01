QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
BitFrontier Capital Holdings Inc is a blockchain-oriented company focused on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin mining is the process by which transactions are verified and added to the public ledger, known as the blockchain. The business of the group is organized into three divisions namely Cryptocurrency Mining, Strategic Acquisitions, and Direct Investments.

BitFrontier Capital Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BitFrontier Capital Hldgs (BFCH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BitFrontier Capital Hldgs (OTCPK: BFCH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BitFrontier Capital Hldgs's (BFCH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BitFrontier Capital Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for BitFrontier Capital Hldgs (BFCH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BitFrontier Capital Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for BitFrontier Capital Hldgs (BFCH)?

A

The stock price for BitFrontier Capital Hldgs (OTCPK: BFCH) is $0.0168 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BitFrontier Capital Hldgs (BFCH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BitFrontier Capital Hldgs.

Q

When is BitFrontier Capital Hldgs (OTCPK:BFCH) reporting earnings?

A

BitFrontier Capital Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BitFrontier Capital Hldgs (BFCH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BitFrontier Capital Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does BitFrontier Capital Hldgs (BFCH) operate in?

A

BitFrontier Capital Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.