Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.41 - 0.79
Mkt Cap
52.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
109.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Benz Mining Corp is a Canada-based junior mining company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties in the Americas. It acquires 100% of the Eastmain Gold Mine Project, a resource stage Au-Ag-Cu deposit in the James Bay Region, Quebec.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Benz Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Benz Mining (BENZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Benz Mining (OTCPK: BENZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Benz Mining's (BENZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Benz Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Benz Mining (BENZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Benz Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Benz Mining (BENZF)?

A

The stock price for Benz Mining (OTCPK: BENZF) is $0.47728 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Benz Mining (BENZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Benz Mining.

Q

When is Benz Mining (OTCPK:BENZF) reporting earnings?

A

Benz Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Benz Mining (BENZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Benz Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Benz Mining (BENZF) operate in?

A

Benz Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.