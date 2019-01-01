ñol

BlackRock Enhanced Equity
(NYSE:BDJ)
9.427
0.147[1.58%]
Last update: 10:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.3 - 9.44
52 Week High/Low8.81 - 10.69
Open / Close9.37 / -
Float / Outstanding186M / 186M
Vol / Avg.82.8K / 544.5K
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E5.3
50d Avg. Price9.51
Div / Yield0.67/7.27%
Payout Ratio34.29
EPS-
Total Float186M

BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ), Dividends

BlackRock Enhanced Equity issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BlackRock Enhanced Equity generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.30%

Annual Dividend

$0.6744

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BlackRock Enhanced Equity (BDJ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BlackRock Enhanced Equity. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own BlackRock Enhanced Equity (BDJ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for BlackRock Enhanced Equity ($BDJ) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of BlackRock Enhanced Equity (BDJ) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next BlackRock Enhanced Equity (BDJ) dividend?
A

The next dividend for BlackRock Enhanced Equity (BDJ) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.06

Q
What is the dividend yield for BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ)?
A

BlackRock Enhanced Equity has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for BlackRock Enhanced Equity (BDJ) was $0.06 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

