Brunello Cucinelli (OTC:BCUCF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli
Brunello Cucinelli Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Brunello Cucinelli (OTCPK: BCUCF) was reported by Jefferies on August 6, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BCUCF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Brunello Cucinelli (OTCPK: BCUCF) was provided by Jefferies, and Brunello Cucinelli upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Brunello Cucinelli, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Brunello Cucinelli was filed on August 6, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 6, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCF) is trading at is $44.62, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.