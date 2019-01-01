Bando Chemical Industries Ltd manufactures and sells rubber and plastic products such as power transmission belts and systems, belts used in precision equipment, and multimedia parts made form urethane and resins. It operates its business under Belt, Advanced Elastomer Products, and Other segments. Belt segment manufactures and sells transmission belts for automobiles and general industry use, conveyor belts, resin conveyor belts, synchronous conveyor belts, transportation system products, hulling roll and railway track product, among others. Elastomer segment manufactures and sells polyurethane functional components, precision abrasives, films for building materials, medical films and industrial films, among others. Bando earns the majority of its revenue from Belt business.