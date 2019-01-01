QQQ
Bando Chemical Industries Ltd manufactures and sells rubber and plastic products such as power transmission belts and systems, belts used in precision equipment, and multimedia parts made form urethane and resins. It operates its business under Belt, Advanced Elastomer Products, and Other segments. Belt segment manufactures and sells transmission belts for automobiles and general industry use, conveyor belts, resin conveyor belts, synchronous conveyor belts, transportation system products, hulling roll and railway track product, among others. Elastomer segment manufactures and sells polyurethane functional components, precision abrasives, films for building materials, medical films and industrial films, among others. Bando earns the majority of its revenue from Belt business.

Bando Chemical Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bando Chemical Industries (BCINF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bando Chemical Industries (OTCPK: BCINF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bando Chemical Industries's (BCINF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bando Chemical Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Bando Chemical Industries (BCINF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bando Chemical Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Bando Chemical Industries (BCINF)?

A

The stock price for Bando Chemical Industries (OTCPK: BCINF) is $

Q

Does Bando Chemical Industries (BCINF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bando Chemical Industries.

Q

When is Bando Chemical Industries (OTCPK:BCINF) reporting earnings?

A

Bando Chemical Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bando Chemical Industries (BCINF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bando Chemical Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Bando Chemical Industries (BCINF) operate in?

A

Bando Chemical Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.