BCE (OTC:BCEXF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BCE
The latest price target for BCE (OTCPK: BCEXF) was reported by JP Morgan on August 8, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $53.00 expecting BCEXF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 230.42% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BCE (OTCPK: BCEXF) was provided by JP Morgan, and BCE maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BCE, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BCE was filed on August 8, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 8, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BCE (BCEXF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $51.00 to $53.00. The current price BCE (BCEXF) is trading at is $16.04, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
