Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.12/3.28%
52 Wk
3.56 - 4.73
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
17.52
Open
-
P/E
5.24
Shares
801.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Based in Beijing, China, BAIC is a provincial state-owned enterprise that manufactures passenger vehicles (PV) and automotive components. The majority of BAIC's revenue and operating profits come from joint ventures with Mercedes Benz and Hyundai. The firm also manufactures and sells its own vehicles under the Beijing Brand.

BAIC Motor Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BAIC Motor Corp (BCCMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BAIC Motor Corp (OTCPK: BCCMY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BAIC Motor Corp's (BCCMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BAIC Motor Corp.

Q

What is the target price for BAIC Motor Corp (BCCMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BAIC Motor Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for BAIC Motor Corp (BCCMY)?

A

The stock price for BAIC Motor Corp (OTCPK: BCCMY) is $3.8 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 19:34:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BAIC Motor Corp (BCCMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BAIC Motor Corp.

Q

When is BAIC Motor Corp (OTCPK:BCCMY) reporting earnings?

A

BAIC Motor Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BAIC Motor Corp (BCCMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BAIC Motor Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does BAIC Motor Corp (BCCMY) operate in?

A

BAIC Motor Corp is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.