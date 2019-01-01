Burberry Group (OTC:BBRYF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Burberry Group using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Burberry Group Questions & Answers
When is Burberry Group (OTCPK:BBRYF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Burberry Group
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Burberry Group (OTCPK:BBRYF)?
There are no earnings for Burberry Group
What were Burberry Group’s (OTCPK:BBRYF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Burberry Group
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.