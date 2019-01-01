QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc is a dry bulk shipping and maritime logistics service provider. Its logistics services include port modification, lightening, dredging of berths to accommodate larger vessels and maximizing vessel throughput in portS.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Britannia Bulk Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Britannia Bulk Hldgs (BBLKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Britannia Bulk Hldgs (OTCEM: BBLKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Britannia Bulk Hldgs's (BBLKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Britannia Bulk Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Britannia Bulk Hldgs (BBLKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Britannia Bulk Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Britannia Bulk Hldgs (BBLKF)?

A

The stock price for Britannia Bulk Hldgs (OTCEM: BBLKF) is $0.0343 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 19:00:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Britannia Bulk Hldgs (BBLKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Britannia Bulk Hldgs.

Q

When is Britannia Bulk Hldgs (OTCEM:BBLKF) reporting earnings?

A

Britannia Bulk Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Britannia Bulk Hldgs (BBLKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Britannia Bulk Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Britannia Bulk Hldgs (BBLKF) operate in?

A

Britannia Bulk Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.