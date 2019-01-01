QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/26.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
6.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
118.2M
Outstanding
Huntsman Exploration Inc is focused on the exploration and development of strategic battery metals projects, namely gold, copper, cobalt, nickel, and vanadium. Also, the company owns an intermediate-stage gold exploration project in Nevada and Western Australia. The project portfolio includes Canegrass Property, Ashburton Project, Flint project and Baxter Spring Project.

Huntsman Exploration Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Huntsman Exploration (BBBMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huntsman Exploration (OTCPK: BBBMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huntsman Exploration's (BBBMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Huntsman Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Huntsman Exploration (BBBMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Huntsman Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Huntsman Exploration (BBBMF)?

A

The stock price for Huntsman Exploration (OTCPK: BBBMF) is $0.05404 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:36:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huntsman Exploration (BBBMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huntsman Exploration.

Q

When is Huntsman Exploration (OTCPK:BBBMF) reporting earnings?

A

Huntsman Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Huntsman Exploration (BBBMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huntsman Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Huntsman Exploration (BBBMF) operate in?

A

Huntsman Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.