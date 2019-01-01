ñol

Fastighets AB
(OTCPK:BALDF)
48.74
00
At close: Apr 27
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low48.74 - 68.45
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap54.5B
P/E4.2
50d Avg. Price62.29
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS4.7
Total Float-

Fastighets AB (OTC:BALDF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Fastighets AB reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$2.5B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Fastighets AB using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Fastighets AB Questions & Answers

Q
When is Fastighets AB (OTCPK:BALDF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Fastighets AB

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fastighets AB (OTCPK:BALDF)?
A

There are no earnings for Fastighets AB

Q
What were Fastighets AB’s (OTCPK:BALDF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Fastighets AB

