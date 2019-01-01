QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/132.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.12 - 5.22
Mkt Cap
501.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
104.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Arizona Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in gold and copper deposits. The firm's projects are the Kay mine project and the Sugarloaf peak gold project.

Arizona Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arizona Metals (AZMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arizona Metals (OTCQX: AZMCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arizona Metals's (AZMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arizona Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Arizona Metals (AZMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arizona Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Arizona Metals (AZMCF)?

A

The stock price for Arizona Metals (OTCQX: AZMCF) is $4.78 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arizona Metals (AZMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arizona Metals.

Q

When is Arizona Metals (OTCQX:AZMCF) reporting earnings?

A

Arizona Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arizona Metals (AZMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arizona Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Arizona Metals (AZMCF) operate in?

A

Arizona Metals is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.