Alteryx Inc is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Its software platform enables organizations to dramatically improve business outcomes and the productivity of business analysts. The firm offers solutions such as advanced analytics, location intelligence, data preparation, technology integrations, and others. It serves Financial Services; Healthcare; Retail; Transportation and Logistics; Oil and Gas; Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology and other industries. The company generates its revenue from the sale of a subscription-based software platform.