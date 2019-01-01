|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.050
|0.170
|0.1200
|REV
|166.100M
|173.805M
|7.705M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Alteryx’s space includes: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL), SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC), Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW).
The latest price target for Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 81.00 expecting AYX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.54% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) is $54.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Alteryx.
Alteryx’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Alteryx.
Alteryx is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.