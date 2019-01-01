QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Alteryx Inc is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Its software platform enables organizations to dramatically improve business outcomes and the productivity of business analysts. The firm offers solutions such as advanced analytics, location intelligence, data preparation, technology integrations, and others. It serves Financial Services; Healthcare; Retail; Transportation and Logistics; Oil and Gas; Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology and other industries. The company generates its revenue from the sale of a subscription-based software platform.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0500.170 0.1200
REV166.100M173.805M7.705M

Alteryx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alteryx (AYX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alteryx's (AYX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alteryx (AYX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 81.00 expecting AYX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.54% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alteryx (AYX)?

A

The stock price for Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) is $54.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alteryx (AYX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alteryx.

Q

When is Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) reporting earnings?

A

Alteryx’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Alteryx (AYX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alteryx.

Q

What sector and industry does Alteryx (AYX) operate in?

A

Alteryx is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.