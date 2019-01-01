QQQ
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Ayala Land is a real estate conglomerate operating in the Philippines that plans and develops large-scale, integrated estates. Ayala develops commercial and industrial parks and engages in property management and construction. The company operates in seven business segments: Property Development; International; Shopping Centers; Offices; Hotels and Resorts; Construction; Property Management and Others. The majority of revenue gets derived from the Property development segment that engages in the sale of high-end and upper-middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, economic housing, and leisure community developments.

Ayala Land Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ayala Land (AYAAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ayala Land (OTCPK: AYAAY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ayala Land's (AYAAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ayala Land.

Q

What is the target price for Ayala Land (AYAAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ayala Land

Q

Current Stock Price for Ayala Land (AYAAY)?

A

The stock price for Ayala Land (OTCPK: AYAAY) is $12 last updated Fri Apr 30 2021 19:27:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ayala Land (AYAAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 6, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 3, 2015.

Q

When is Ayala Land (OTCPK:AYAAY) reporting earnings?

A

Ayala Land does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ayala Land (AYAAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ayala Land.

Q

What sector and industry does Ayala Land (AYAAY) operate in?

A

Ayala Land is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.