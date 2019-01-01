QQQ
Amarc Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties mainly in British Columbia, Canada. Its project holdings comprise of IKE project is located in south-central British Columbia, the JOY Project, located in north-central British Columbia, and DUKE Project is located in central British Columbia.

Amarc Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amarc Resources (AXREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amarc Resources (OTCQB: AXREF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Amarc Resources's (AXREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amarc Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Amarc Resources (AXREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amarc Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Amarc Resources (AXREF)?

A

The stock price for Amarc Resources (OTCQB: AXREF) is $0.09 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:54:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amarc Resources (AXREF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amarc Resources.

Q

When is Amarc Resources (OTCQB:AXREF) reporting earnings?

A

Amarc Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amarc Resources (AXREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amarc Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Amarc Resources (AXREF) operate in?

A

Amarc Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.