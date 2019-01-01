QQQ
Avalanche International Corp is focused on the commercialization of Multiplexed Laser Surface Enhancement. Multiplexed Laser Surface Enhancement is a technology that has the ability to treat both natural and synthetic textiles which includes dyeability and printing enhancements, hydrophilicity, hydrophobicity, fire retardancy and anti-microbial properties.

Avalanche International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avalanche International (AVLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avalanche International (OTCEM: AVLP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avalanche International's (AVLP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avalanche International.

Q

What is the target price for Avalanche International (AVLP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avalanche International

Q

Current Stock Price for Avalanche International (AVLP)?

A

The stock price for Avalanche International (OTCEM: AVLP) is $0.0002 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:31:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avalanche International (AVLP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avalanche International.

Q

When is Avalanche International (OTCEM:AVLP) reporting earnings?

A

Avalanche International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avalanche International (AVLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avalanche International.

Q

What sector and industry does Avalanche International (AVLP) operate in?

A

Avalanche International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.