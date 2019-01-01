QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
AVEW Holdings Inc is a precious metal dealer in retail, wholesale and a precious metal recovery operation. It also is a precious metal recovery operator and is exploring other viable market sectors. It has opened metal dealer retail store Cedar Park, Texas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AVEW Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AVEW Hldgs (AVEW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AVEW Hldgs (OTCEM: AVEW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AVEW Hldgs's (AVEW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AVEW Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for AVEW Hldgs (AVEW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AVEW Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for AVEW Hldgs (AVEW)?

A

The stock price for AVEW Hldgs (OTCEM: AVEW) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 16:44:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AVEW Hldgs (AVEW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AVEW Hldgs.

Q

When is AVEW Hldgs (OTCEM:AVEW) reporting earnings?

A

AVEW Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AVEW Hldgs (AVEW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AVEW Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does AVEW Hldgs (AVEW) operate in?

A

AVEW Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.