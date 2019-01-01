Nuo Therapeutics Inc is a biomedical company that pioneers edge biodynamic therapies within the emerging opportunities of a changing healthcare landscape. The company is developing and marketing products primarily within the U.S. It commercializes cell-based technologies that harness the regenerative capacity of the human body to trigger natural healing. Its current offering consists of a point of care technology for the separation of autologous blood to produce a platelet-based therapy for the chronic wound care market.