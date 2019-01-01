QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/31.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.54 - 2.95
Mkt Cap
33.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
52M
Outstanding
Aurania Resources Ltd is a junior mineral exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship project is The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project in Southeastern Ecuador.

Aurania Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aurania Resources (AUIAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aurania Resources (OTCQB: AUIAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aurania Resources's (AUIAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aurania Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Aurania Resources (AUIAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aurania Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Aurania Resources (AUIAF)?

A

The stock price for Aurania Resources (OTCQB: AUIAF) is $0.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aurania Resources (AUIAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aurania Resources.

Q

When is Aurania Resources (OTCQB:AUIAF) reporting earnings?

A

Aurania Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aurania Resources (AUIAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aurania Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Aurania Resources (AUIAF) operate in?

A

Aurania Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.