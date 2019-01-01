QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 2.38
Mkt Cap
54.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.35
EPS
0.95
Shares
28.4M
Outstanding
Tenaz Energy Corp, formerly Altura Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Central Alberta. It derives revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as heavy crude oil, light crude and medium crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids of which key revenue is derived from the sale of heavy crude oil.

Tenaz Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Tenaz Energy (ATUUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tenaz Energy (OTCPK: ATUUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tenaz Energy's (ATUUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tenaz Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Tenaz Energy (ATUUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tenaz Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Tenaz Energy (ATUUF)?

A

The stock price for Tenaz Energy (OTCPK: ATUUF) is $1.9126 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 16:08:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tenaz Energy (ATUUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tenaz Energy.

Q

When is Tenaz Energy (OTCPK:ATUUF) reporting earnings?

A

Tenaz Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tenaz Energy (ATUUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tenaz Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Tenaz Energy (ATUUF) operate in?

A

Tenaz Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.