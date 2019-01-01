Atento S.A is a provider of customer relationship management (CRM) and business process outsourcing (BPO) services & solutions in Latin America. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back-office, and technical support services. Atento provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. Its geographical segments are Brazil, America, and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).