QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
24.92 - 26.03
Vol / Avg.
22.9K/15.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.75 - 30.48
Mkt Cap
360.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
25.44
P/E
-
EPS
-0.83
Shares
14.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:05PM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 6:14AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:52PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 5:38PM
Atento S.A is a provider of customer relationship management (CRM) and business process outsourcing (BPO) services & solutions in Latin America. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back-office, and technical support services. Atento provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. Its geographical segments are Brazil, America, and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Atento Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atento (ATTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atento (NYSE: ATTO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atento's (ATTO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atento.

Q

What is the target price for Atento (ATTO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Atento (NYSE: ATTO) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting ATTO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.65% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Atento (ATTO)?

A

The stock price for Atento (NYSE: ATTO) is $25.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atento (ATTO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 28, 2017 to stockholders of record on November 9, 2017.

Q

When is Atento (NYSE:ATTO) reporting earnings?

A

Atento’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Atento (ATTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atento.

Q

What sector and industry does Atento (ATTO) operate in?

A

Atento is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.