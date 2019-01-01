QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
93K/114.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.48
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.08
P/E
-
EPS
-0.32
Shares
15.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Adhera Therapeutics Inc is an emerging specialty biotech company that is strategically evaluating its focus including a return to a drug discovery and development company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Adhera Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adhera Therapeutics (ATRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adhera Therapeutics (OTCQB: ATRX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Adhera Therapeutics's (ATRX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adhera Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Adhera Therapeutics (ATRX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adhera Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Adhera Therapeutics (ATRX)?

A

The stock price for Adhera Therapeutics (OTCQB: ATRX) is $0.0711 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:25:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adhera Therapeutics (ATRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adhera Therapeutics.

Q

When is Adhera Therapeutics (OTCQB:ATRX) reporting earnings?

A

Adhera Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adhera Therapeutics (ATRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adhera Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Adhera Therapeutics (ATRX) operate in?

A

Adhera Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.