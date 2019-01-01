QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
35K/87.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
4.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
76.7M
Outstanding
Durango Resources Inc is an exploration stage natural resources company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores precious and base mineral properties in Canada. It's project portfolio includes Mayner's Fortune claims in British Columbia, Trove claims, Windfall claims, and Nemaska/NMX East claims in Quebec.

Durango Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Durango Resources (ATOXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Durango Resources (OTCQB: ATOXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Durango Resources's (ATOXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Durango Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Durango Resources (ATOXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Durango Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Durango Resources (ATOXF)?

A

The stock price for Durango Resources (OTCQB: ATOXF) is $0.055 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:16:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Durango Resources (ATOXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Durango Resources.

Q

When is Durango Resources (OTCQB:ATOXF) reporting earnings?

A

Durango Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Durango Resources (ATOXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Durango Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Durango Resources (ATOXF) operate in?

A

Durango Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.