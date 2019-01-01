QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.7K
Div / Yield
0.1/1.23%
52 Wk
7.77 - 9.61
Mkt Cap
8.1B
Payout Ratio
24.67
Open
-
P/E
30.99
EPS
0
Shares
945.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Auto Trader Group PLC is a digital automotive marketplace based in the UK and Ireland, which provides trading channels for a range of vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, bikes, and farm machinery, as well as relevant services such as car insurance, loans, valuations, and vehicle check services. The company generates revenue from three streams. It derives trade revenue from retailers and home traders advertising vehicles and using Auto Trader's products, which represent the majority of the group income. Consumer services revenue stems from private sellers placing advertisements and from the company's partners who provide services to consumers. Display advertising revenue is earned from manufacturers or their advertising agencies, which advertise their brand or services on the marketplace.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Auto Trader Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Auto Trader Group (ATDRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCGM: ATDRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Auto Trader Group's (ATDRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Auto Trader Group.

Q

What is the target price for Auto Trader Group (ATDRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Auto Trader Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Auto Trader Group (ATDRF)?

A

The stock price for Auto Trader Group (OTCGM: ATDRF) is $8.54 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:16:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Auto Trader Group (ATDRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 30, 2018.

Q

When is Auto Trader Group (OTCGM:ATDRF) reporting earnings?

A

Auto Trader Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Auto Trader Group (ATDRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Auto Trader Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Auto Trader Group (ATDRF) operate in?

A

Auto Trader Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.