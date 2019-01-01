Austevoll Seafood ASA is a fishery and seafood company that owns and operates fishing vessels, fishmeal plants, canning plants, freezing plants, salmon farming, and marketing and sales. The company mainly operates in Norway, the U.K., Peru, Chile, and North Atlantic region. AUSS's activities are segmented as: Leroy Seafood Group ASA (Europe), Austral Group S.A.A (Peru), Foodcorp Chile S.A (Chile), Br. Birkeland AS (Norway), Br. Birkeland Farming AS (Norway) and the joint venture Pelagia Holding AS (Europe). Among the segments Leroy Seafood Group ASA (Europe) generates the majority of the group's income.