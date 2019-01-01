QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.6 - 14.05
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.83
Shares
201.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Austevoll Seafood ASA is a fishery and seafood company that owns and operates fishing vessels, fishmeal plants, canning plants, freezing plants, salmon farming, and marketing and sales. The company mainly operates in Norway, the U.K., Peru, Chile, and North Atlantic region. AUSS's activities are segmented as: Leroy Seafood Group ASA (Europe), Austral Group S.A.A (Peru), Foodcorp Chile S.A (Chile), Br. Birkeland AS (Norway), Br. Birkeland Farming AS (Norway) and the joint venture Pelagia Holding AS (Europe). Among the segments Leroy Seafood Group ASA (Europe) generates the majority of the group's income.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Austevoll Seafood Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Austevoll Seafood (ASTVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Austevoll Seafood (OTCPK: ASTVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Austevoll Seafood's (ASTVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Austevoll Seafood.

Q

What is the target price for Austevoll Seafood (ASTVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Austevoll Seafood

Q

Current Stock Price for Austevoll Seafood (ASTVF)?

A

The stock price for Austevoll Seafood (OTCPK: ASTVF) is $12.65 last updated Tue Aug 24 2021 19:13:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Austevoll Seafood (ASTVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Austevoll Seafood.

Q

When is Austevoll Seafood (OTCPK:ASTVF) reporting earnings?

A

Austevoll Seafood does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Austevoll Seafood (ASTVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Austevoll Seafood.

Q

What sector and industry does Austevoll Seafood (ASTVF) operate in?

A

Austevoll Seafood is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.