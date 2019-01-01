QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Asia Properties Inc is a development stage company. The company is seeking opportunities to invest in real estate.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Asia Properties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asia Properties (ASPZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asia Properties (OTCPK: ASPZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Asia Properties's (ASPZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asia Properties.

Q

What is the target price for Asia Properties (ASPZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asia Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for Asia Properties (ASPZ)?

A

The stock price for Asia Properties (OTCPK: ASPZ) is $0.108 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asia Properties (ASPZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asia Properties.

Q

When is Asia Properties (OTCPK:ASPZ) reporting earnings?

A

Asia Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asia Properties (ASPZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asia Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Asia Properties (ASPZ) operate in?

A

Asia Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.