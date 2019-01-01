|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Asia Properties (OTCPK: ASPZ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Asia Properties.
There is no analysis for Asia Properties
The stock price for Asia Properties (OTCPK: ASPZ) is $0.108 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Asia Properties.
Asia Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Asia Properties.
Asia Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.