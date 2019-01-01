QQQ
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 8:13AM
Based in the Netherlands, ASM International supplies semiconductor manufacturing equipment. ASM's front-end equipment, such as atomic layer deposition, or ALD, and epitaxial tools, is used in the preparation of silicon wafers and fabrication of semiconductor layers. The firm is the leader in the ALD equipment segment. ASM's 25%-owned subsidiary, ASM Pacific Technology, manufactures back-end tools used to assemble and package semiconductors into their final form.

ASM International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ASM International (ASMXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ASM International (OTCPK: ASMXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ASM International's (ASMXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ASM International.

Q

What is the target price for ASM International (ASMXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ASM International

Q

Current Stock Price for ASM International (ASMXF)?

A

The stock price for ASM International (OTCPK: ASMXF) is $338.4999 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:40:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ASM International (ASMXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ASM International.

Q

When is ASM International (OTCPK:ASMXF) reporting earnings?

A

ASM International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ASM International (ASMXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ASM International.

Q

What sector and industry does ASM International (ASMXF) operate in?

A

ASM International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.