Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.2 - 10.01
Mkt Cap
806.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
139.5M
Outstanding
Australian Strategic Materials Ltd is engaged in the business of producing and mining specialty metal and oxides. The product portfolio includes zirconium, rare earths, niobium, and hafnium. Its Dubbo Project includes Central Western New South Wales, Australia.

Australian Strategic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Australian Strategic (ASMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Australian Strategic (OTCPK: ASMMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Australian Strategic's (ASMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Australian Strategic.

Q

What is the target price for Australian Strategic (ASMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Australian Strategic

Q

Current Stock Price for Australian Strategic (ASMMF)?

A

The stock price for Australian Strategic (OTCPK: ASMMF) is $5.784 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:53:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Australian Strategic (ASMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Australian Strategic.

Q

When is Australian Strategic (OTCPK:ASMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Australian Strategic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Australian Strategic (ASMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Australian Strategic.

Q

What sector and industry does Australian Strategic (ASMMF) operate in?

A

Australian Strategic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.