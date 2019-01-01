QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Alaska Pacific Energy Corp is a mining and exploration company. The principal products and services of the company are oil and gas lease acquisition, well development, valuable metal property acquisition and mining and ore processing. Additionally, the company is in the hemp business. The company also offers assessment consulting on mineral rights and correlating lease viability.

Alaska Pacific Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alaska Pacific Energy (ASKE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alaska Pacific Energy (OTCEM: ASKE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alaska Pacific Energy's (ASKE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alaska Pacific Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Alaska Pacific Energy (ASKE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alaska Pacific Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Alaska Pacific Energy (ASKE)?

A

The stock price for Alaska Pacific Energy (OTCEM: ASKE) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 15:13:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alaska Pacific Energy (ASKE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alaska Pacific Energy.

Q

When is Alaska Pacific Energy (OTCEM:ASKE) reporting earnings?

A

Alaska Pacific Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alaska Pacific Energy (ASKE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alaska Pacific Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Alaska Pacific Energy (ASKE) operate in?

A

Alaska Pacific Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.