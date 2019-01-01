Asahi is a leading brewer in Japan with a more than 35% market share by volume, led by its Asahi Super Dry beer brand. It also operates a wide range of acholic and soft beverage products as well as packaged foods, mainly in Japan. It has made inroads into Europe through acquisitions of SABMiller's brands including Peroni and Pilsner Urquell in Western and Central Europe in 2016 and 2017. Australia and East Asia, including China, are the other overseas markets where Asahi is growing. Overseas business represents about 40% of group sales and half of EBITDA after consolidation of Carlton United Breweries, or CUB.