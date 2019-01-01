QQQ
Range
43.22 - 43.22
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.97/2.24%
52 Wk
36.99 - 50.51
Mkt Cap
21.9B
Payout Ratio
38.6
Open
43.22
P/E
17.87
EPS
89.32
Shares
506.7M
Outstanding
Asahi is a leading brewer in Japan with a more than 35% market share by volume, led by its Asahi Super Dry beer brand. It also operates a wide range of acholic and soft beverage products as well as packaged foods, mainly in Japan. It has made inroads into Europe through acquisitions of SABMiller's brands including Peroni and Pilsner Urquell in Western and Central Europe in 2016 and 2017. Australia and East Asia, including China, are the other overseas markets where Asahi is growing. Overseas business represents about 40% of group sales and half of EBITDA after consolidation of Carlton United Breweries, or CUB.

Asahi Group Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asahi Group Holdings (ASBRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asahi Group Holdings (OTCPK: ASBRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Asahi Group Holdings's (ASBRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asahi Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Asahi Group Holdings (ASBRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asahi Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Asahi Group Holdings (ASBRF)?

A

The stock price for Asahi Group Holdings (OTCPK: ASBRF) is $43.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:50:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asahi Group Holdings (ASBRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asahi Group Holdings.

Q

When is Asahi Group Holdings (OTCPK:ASBRF) reporting earnings?

A

Asahi Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asahi Group Holdings (ASBRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asahi Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Asahi Group Holdings (ASBRF) operate in?

A

Asahi Group Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.