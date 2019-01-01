|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Assa Abloy (OTCPK: ASAZF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Assa Abloy.
The latest price target for Assa Abloy (OTCPK: ASAZF) was reported by Barclays on December 9, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 165.00 expecting ASAZF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 507.11% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Assa Abloy (OTCPK: ASAZF) is $27.178 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:10:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Assa Abloy.
Assa Abloy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Assa Abloy.
Assa Abloy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.