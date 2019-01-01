QQQ
Range
27.18 - 28.13
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/1.8K
Div / Yield
0.43/1.57%
52 Wk
25.51 - 33.73
Mkt Cap
30.2B
Payout Ratio
45.24
Open
28.13
P/E
30.61
EPS
2.15
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 1:22PM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 6:29AM
Assa Abloy has the world's largest installed base of locks, protecting some of the most security-sensitive buildings, including the European Parliament in Brussels. Three fourths of its revenue comes from government and commercial customers. The company's product base is centred on electromechanical locks, which require identification to unlock with a keycard, biometric scan, or PIN. The company's products are sold directly to security systems integrators, locksmiths, hardware stores, and original equipment manufacturers.

Assa Abloy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Assa Abloy (ASAZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Assa Abloy (OTCPK: ASAZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Assa Abloy's (ASAZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Assa Abloy.

Q

What is the target price for Assa Abloy (ASAZF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Assa Abloy (OTCPK: ASAZF) was reported by Barclays on December 9, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 165.00 expecting ASAZF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 507.11% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Assa Abloy (ASAZF)?

A

The stock price for Assa Abloy (OTCPK: ASAZF) is $27.178 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:10:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Assa Abloy (ASAZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Assa Abloy.

Q

When is Assa Abloy (OTCPK:ASAZF) reporting earnings?

A

Assa Abloy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Assa Abloy (ASAZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Assa Abloy.

Q

What sector and industry does Assa Abloy (ASAZF) operate in?

A

Assa Abloy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.