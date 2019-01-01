QQQ
Range
27.47 - 27.48
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/1K
Div / Yield
0.3/1.09%
52 Wk
23.82 - 37.39
Mkt Cap
18.4B
Payout Ratio
19.53
Open
27.48
P/E
29.88
Shares
669.6M
Outstanding
Aristocrat Leisure is an electronic gaming machine manufacturer, selling machines to pubs, clubs, and casinos. The firm is licensed in all Australian states and territories, North American jurisdictions, and essentially every major country. Aristocrat is one of the top three largest players in the space along with International Game Technology and Scientific Games. Through acquisitions of Plarium and more recently Big Fish, Aristocrat now derives a significant proportion of earnings from the faster growing mobile gaming business.

Aristocrat Leisure Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aristocrat Leisure (ARLUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aristocrat Leisure (OTCPK: ARLUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aristocrat Leisure's (ARLUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aristocrat Leisure.

Q

What is the target price for Aristocrat Leisure (ARLUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aristocrat Leisure

Q

Current Stock Price for Aristocrat Leisure (ARLUF)?

A

The stock price for Aristocrat Leisure (OTCPK: ARLUF) is $27.47 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:19:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aristocrat Leisure (ARLUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aristocrat Leisure.

Q

When is Aristocrat Leisure (OTCPK:ARLUF) reporting earnings?

A

Aristocrat Leisure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aristocrat Leisure (ARLUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aristocrat Leisure.

Q

What sector and industry does Aristocrat Leisure (ARLUF) operate in?

A

Aristocrat Leisure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.