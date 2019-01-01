QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
3.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
47.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Affinity Metals Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America. It includes projects like Nor Property, Regal Property, Windfall North, Carscallen Extension.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Affinity Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Affinity Metals (ARIZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Affinity Metals (OTCPK: ARIZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Affinity Metals's (ARIZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Affinity Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Affinity Metals (ARIZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Affinity Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Affinity Metals (ARIZF)?

A

The stock price for Affinity Metals (OTCPK: ARIZF) is $0.08 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:19:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Affinity Metals (ARIZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Affinity Metals.

Q

When is Affinity Metals (OTCPK:ARIZF) reporting earnings?

A

Affinity Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Affinity Metals (ARIZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Affinity Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Affinity Metals (ARIZF) operate in?

A

Affinity Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.