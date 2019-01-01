QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.12 - 5.12
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.65 - 13.95
Mkt Cap
52.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.12
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
10.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Arax Holdings Corp is a development stage company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Arax Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arax Holdings (ARAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arax Holdings (OTCPK: ARAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arax Holdings's (ARAT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arax Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Arax Holdings (ARAT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arax Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Arax Holdings (ARAT)?

A

The stock price for Arax Holdings (OTCPK: ARAT) is $5.12 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arax Holdings (ARAT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arax Holdings.

Q

When is Arax Holdings (OTCPK:ARAT) reporting earnings?

A

Arax Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arax Holdings (ARAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arax Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Arax Holdings (ARAT) operate in?

A

Arax Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.