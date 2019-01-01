QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
American Spectrum Realty Inc is a real estate investment company. The company owns and manages commercial, industrial, retail, self-storage, multi-family and student housing income properties.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Spectrum Realty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Spectrum Realty (AQQSQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Spectrum Realty (OTCEM: AQQSQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are American Spectrum Realty's (AQQSQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Spectrum Realty.

Q

What is the target price for American Spectrum Realty (AQQSQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Spectrum Realty

Q

Current Stock Price for American Spectrum Realty (AQQSQ)?

A

The stock price for American Spectrum Realty (OTCEM: AQQSQ) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Sep 24 2021 18:04:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Spectrum Realty (AQQSQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Spectrum Realty.

Q

When is American Spectrum Realty (OTCEM:AQQSQ) reporting earnings?

A

American Spectrum Realty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Spectrum Realty (AQQSQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Spectrum Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does American Spectrum Realty (AQQSQ) operate in?

A

American Spectrum Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.