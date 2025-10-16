Trump's Rare Earth Push Brings This ETF In Focus Amid China Trade Clash

As trade tensions with China flare up once again, rare earth metals —the quiet power behind modern technology and defense systems —are back in the spotlight. With Beijing tightening export restrictions and Washington signaling fresh support for domestic producers, the stage is set for a new wave of investor interest in rare earth and critical mineral ETFs.

Supply Chain Story Revived

The VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSE:REMX), the best-known fund in this niche, is suddenly looking relevant again. The fund reached its 52-week high on Tuesday and has more than doubled in value over the last six months.

REMX holds stakes in companies producing rare earths and other critical materials essential to electric vehicles, wind turbines, and weapon systems. It's up double digits over the past month as traders rush to hedge geopolitical risk and bet on Washington's "resource independence" narrative.

Other ETFs, such as the Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT), are also in focus, thanks to their exposure beyond lithium, which covers cobalt, nickel, and manganese —all part of the critical mineral ecosystem. With the Trump administration promising to "end reliance on China" for key metals, analysts say ETFs focusing on strategic materials could see significant inflows.

Miners, Recyclers And Thematic Momentum

Names such as MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP), Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS), and IperionX Ltd (NASDAQ:IPX), all represented directly or indirectly in these ETFs, are benefiting from the political tailwind. These firms aren't just miners; they're part of an evolving ecosystem that blends recycling, refining, and advanced materials for use in defense and green energy. The push to boost mining in the U.S. is spawning interest in the next generation of critical mineral ETFs, possibly including private or semi-active strategies that focus on North American producers.

ETF Issuers Smell Opportunity

Thematic ETF issuers, already quick to package narratives like "AI," "defense tech," and "nuclear renaissance," may soon find fertile ground in "critical minerals independence."

If oil once defined global power, rare earths now define technological sovereignty. And in the ETF world, that's a narrative investors can mine for all it's worth.

