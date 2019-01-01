QQQ
AppYea Inc through its wholly-owned subsidiary SleepX, is an Israeli research and development company that has developed a unique product for monitoring and treating sleep apnea and snoring.

AppYea Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AppYea (APYP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AppYea (OTCPK: APYP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AppYea's (APYP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AppYea.

Q

What is the target price for AppYea (APYP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AppYea

Q

Current Stock Price for AppYea (APYP)?

A

The stock price for AppYea (OTCPK: APYP) is $0.0004 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:14:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AppYea (APYP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AppYea.

Q

When is AppYea (OTCPK:APYP) reporting earnings?

A

AppYea does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AppYea (APYP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AppYea.

Q

What sector and industry does AppYea (APYP) operate in?

A

AppYea is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.