QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Monster Arts Inc is a software developer for mobile devices, smart TV, and set top boxes running iOS, Android, Windows and other platforms. The Company is also involved in the travel industry through its online and mobile platform for consumers and paying members of Travel America Visitor Guide. The Company's services include the development of Smartphone and tablet apps for clients.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Monster Arts Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Monster Arts (APPZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Monster Arts (OTCEM: APPZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Monster Arts's (APPZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Monster Arts.

Q

What is the target price for Monster Arts (APPZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Monster Arts

Q

Current Stock Price for Monster Arts (APPZ)?

A

The stock price for Monster Arts (OTCEM: APPZ) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 15:00:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Monster Arts (APPZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Monster Arts.

Q

When is Monster Arts (OTCEM:APPZ) reporting earnings?

A

Monster Arts does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Monster Arts (APPZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Monster Arts.

Q

What sector and industry does Monster Arts (APPZ) operate in?

A

Monster Arts is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.