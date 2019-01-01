|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Monster Arts (OTCEM: APPZ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Monster Arts.
There is no analysis for Monster Arts
The stock price for Monster Arts (OTCEM: APPZ) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 15:00:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Monster Arts.
Monster Arts does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Monster Arts.
Monster Arts is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.