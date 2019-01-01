QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.44
Mkt Cap
70.5K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
14.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Applied Biosciences Corp is a vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, science-driven, synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics / biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a wide-range of diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. The company also delivers high-quality consumer and over the counter THC-free cannabidiol products that promote overall health and wellbeing as well as testing and analytics capabilities to customers. The product portfolio includes soft gels, tinctures, hard candy, massage oil, hemp oil, and other products.

Analyst Ratings

Applied Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Applied Biosciences (APPB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Applied Biosciences (OTCPK: APPB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Applied Biosciences's (APPB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Applied Biosciences.

Q

What is the target price for Applied Biosciences (APPB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Applied Biosciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Applied Biosciences (APPB)?

A

The stock price for Applied Biosciences (OTCPK: APPB) is $0.005 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:32:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Applied Biosciences (APPB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Applied Biosciences.

Q

When is Applied Biosciences (OTCPK:APPB) reporting earnings?

A

Applied Biosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Applied Biosciences (APPB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Applied Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Applied Biosciences (APPB) operate in?

A

Applied Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.