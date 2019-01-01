Applied Biosciences Corp is a vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, science-driven, synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics / biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a wide-range of diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. The company also delivers high-quality consumer and over the counter THC-free cannabidiol products that promote overall health and wellbeing as well as testing and analytics capabilities to customers. The product portfolio includes soft gels, tinctures, hard candy, massage oil, hemp oil, and other products.