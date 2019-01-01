Alps Alpine operates in two major business segments: electronic components and automotive infotainment. The electronic components segment develops, manufactures, and sells a broad range of electronic components in both consumer and automotive markets. The automotive infotainment segment develops, produces, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment. The company generates the majority of revenue from the electronic components segment and the automotive infotainment segment. It has a business presence worldwide, with the United States, Japan, China, and Germany its four largest markets.