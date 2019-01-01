QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.2 - 10.98
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
60.71
Shares
207.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Alps Alpine operates in two major business segments: electronic components and automotive infotainment. The electronic components segment develops, manufactures, and sells a broad range of electronic components in both consumer and automotive markets. The automotive infotainment segment develops, produces, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment. The company generates the majority of revenue from the electronic components segment and the automotive infotainment segment. It has a business presence worldwide, with the United States, Japan, China, and Germany its four largest markets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alps Alpine Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alps Alpine Co (APELF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alps Alpine Co (OTCGM: APELF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alps Alpine Co's (APELF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alps Alpine Co.

Q

What is the target price for Alps Alpine Co (APELF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alps Alpine Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Alps Alpine Co (APELF)?

A

The stock price for Alps Alpine Co (OTCGM: APELF) is $10.43 last updated Wed Oct 06 2021 15:50:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alps Alpine Co (APELF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alps Alpine Co.

Q

When is Alps Alpine Co (OTCGM:APELF) reporting earnings?

A

Alps Alpine Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alps Alpine Co (APELF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alps Alpine Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Alps Alpine Co (APELF) operate in?

A

Alps Alpine Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.