QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.32 - 0.32
Vol / Avg.
3.6K/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.82
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.32
P/E
14.87
EPS
0.02
Shares
3.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Advanced Oxygen Technologies Inc is a US based company operates in real estate business. The company through its wholly-owned subsidiary owns a commercial real estate in Vojens, Denmark. The group derives revenues solely from the lease revenue from its real estate.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Advanced Oxygen Tech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advanced Oxygen Tech (AOXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advanced Oxygen Tech (OTCPK: AOXY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advanced Oxygen Tech's (AOXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advanced Oxygen Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Advanced Oxygen Tech (AOXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advanced Oxygen Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Advanced Oxygen Tech (AOXY)?

A

The stock price for Advanced Oxygen Tech (OTCPK: AOXY) is $0.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:42:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advanced Oxygen Tech (AOXY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advanced Oxygen Tech.

Q

When is Advanced Oxygen Tech (OTCPK:AOXY) reporting earnings?

A

Advanced Oxygen Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advanced Oxygen Tech (AOXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advanced Oxygen Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Advanced Oxygen Tech (AOXY) operate in?

A

Advanced Oxygen Tech is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.