Andean Precious Metals Corp is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer operating in Bolivia. The company produced around 5.9M ounces of silver in 2020 at an all-in sustaining cost of approximately $15 USD per ounce from its own mineral claims, contracts with the state mining company of Bolivia, and from a high margin third-party ore sourcing business. All processing takes place at the company's flagship San Bartolome plant which has the capacity to produce refined silver bars.