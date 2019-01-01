QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
13.6K/15.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
3.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
30.38
EPS
0
Shares
74.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Amerityre Corp is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, and sale of polyurethane tires. It has developed unique polyurethane formulations that allow us to make products with superior performance characteristics in the areas of abrasion resistance, energy efficiency, and load-bearing capabilities, in comparison to conventional rubber tires. The company engages in the manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sales of flat free specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies and currently is manufacturing these tires. It focuses on light duty polyurethane foam tires, polyurethane elastomer industrial tires, and agricultural tires.

Amerityre Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amerityre (AMTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amerityre (OTCQB: AMTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amerityre's (AMTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amerityre.

Q

What is the target price for Amerityre (AMTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amerityre

Q

Current Stock Price for Amerityre (AMTY)?

A

The stock price for Amerityre (OTCQB: AMTY) is $0.046 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amerityre (AMTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amerityre.

Q

When is Amerityre (OTCQB:AMTY) reporting earnings?

A

Amerityre does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amerityre (AMTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amerityre.

Q

What sector and industry does Amerityre (AMTY) operate in?

A

Amerityre is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.