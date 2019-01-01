Amerityre Corp is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, and sale of polyurethane tires. It has developed unique polyurethane formulations that allow us to make products with superior performance characteristics in the areas of abrasion resistance, energy efficiency, and load-bearing capabilities, in comparison to conventional rubber tires. The company engages in the manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sales of flat free specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies and currently is manufacturing these tires. It focuses on light duty polyurethane foam tires, polyurethane elastomer industrial tires, and agricultural tires.