|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AMEN Properties (OTCPK: AMEN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for AMEN Properties.
There is no analysis for AMEN Properties
The stock price for AMEN Properties (OTCPK: AMEN) is $500 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:26:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.
AMEN Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for AMEN Properties.
AMEN Properties is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.