There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
AMEN Properties Inc acquires investments in commercial real estate, natural gas properties, and other energy-related business properties. It derives revenue from oil and gas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AMEN Properties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AMEN Properties (AMEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMEN Properties (OTCPK: AMEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AMEN Properties's (AMEN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AMEN Properties.

Q

What is the target price for AMEN Properties (AMEN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AMEN Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for AMEN Properties (AMEN)?

A

The stock price for AMEN Properties (OTCPK: AMEN) is $500 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:26:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMEN Properties (AMEN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.

Q

When is AMEN Properties (OTCPK:AMEN) reporting earnings?

A

AMEN Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AMEN Properties (AMEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMEN Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does AMEN Properties (AMEN) operate in?

A

AMEN Properties is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.