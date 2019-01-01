QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corp is engaged in the production, storage, distribution and wholesale purchases and sales of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels. Geographically the business operations are mainly in Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang Provinces in People's Republic of China (PRC).

Andatee China Marine Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Andatee China Marine (AMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Andatee China Marine (OTCEM: AMCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Andatee China Marine's (AMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Andatee China Marine.

Q

What is the target price for Andatee China Marine (AMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Andatee China Marine

Q

Current Stock Price for Andatee China Marine (AMCF)?

A

The stock price for Andatee China Marine (OTCEM: AMCF) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 16:39:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Andatee China Marine (AMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Andatee China Marine.

Q

When is Andatee China Marine (OTCEM:AMCF) reporting earnings?

A

Andatee China Marine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Andatee China Marine (AMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Andatee China Marine.

Q

What sector and industry does Andatee China Marine (AMCF) operate in?

A

Andatee China Marine is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.