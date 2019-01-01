QQQ
Range
0.11 - 0.11
Vol / Avg.
1K/3.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
1.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.11
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
12M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Altex Industries Inc is a US-based holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, it owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties, has bought and sold producing oil and gas properties, and has participated in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and completion of existing wells in Utah and Wyoming.

Altex Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altex Industries (ALTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altex Industries (OTCPK: ALTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Altex Industries's (ALTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Altex Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Altex Industries (ALTX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Altex Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Altex Industries (ALTX)?

A

The stock price for Altex Industries (OTCPK: ALTX) is $0.1099 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Altex Industries (ALTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Altex Industries.

Q

When is Altex Industries (OTCPK:ALTX) reporting earnings?

A

Altex Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Altex Industries (ALTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altex Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Altex Industries (ALTX) operate in?

A

Altex Industries is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.