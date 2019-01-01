QQQ
Range
0.06 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
149.3K/105.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.84
Mkt Cap
21.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
355.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Altitude International Holdings Inc is involved in the business of manufacturing and distribution of products in the athletic training industry, specifically altitude training. The company specializes in creating uniquely engineered, membrane-based designs for simulated altitude training equipment. The product line ranges from personal at-home use machines to fully integrated environmental rooms and chambers.

Altitude International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altitude International (ALTD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altitude International (OTCPK: ALTD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Altitude International's (ALTD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Altitude International.

Q

What is the target price for Altitude International (ALTD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Altitude International

Q

Current Stock Price for Altitude International (ALTD)?

A

The stock price for Altitude International (OTCPK: ALTD) is $0.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:38:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Altitude International (ALTD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Altitude International.

Q

When is Altitude International (OTCPK:ALTD) reporting earnings?

A

Altitude International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Altitude International (ALTD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altitude International.

Q

What sector and industry does Altitude International (ALTD) operate in?

A

Altitude International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.